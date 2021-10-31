fatal crash

Lisle crash leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

LISLE, Ill. -- Three people died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in suburban Lisle.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call of a crash near Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive and found one vehicle "severely damaged," according to a statement from Lisle Police Department.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was found dead inside, police said. The other vehicle was on fire nearly 200 yards away, according to police.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was also found dead, police said. A woman, also in her 20s, was pulled out of the back seat and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
