Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate Kaylee Gansberg in Kalamazoo, MI.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a suburban college student near campus.

Angel Hostiguin was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and failing to stop at an accident scene causing death.

According to an affidavit, Hostiguin was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle and leaving the scene in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kalamazoo police said the incident took place just before 2:45 p.m. Aug. 27.

Gansberg was found lying in the street with obvious traumatic injuries. She died later that day.

Hostiguin called 911 to report hitting a pedestrian just after the crash, police said.

He did not stop when the dispatcher told him to and continued to an address in Kalamazoo, where he was arrested, according to police.

Hostiguin appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said. Empty and partially consumed containers of rum and wine were in the passenger compartment of his car, as well, according to police.

He made statement about hitting a female pedestrian and about being intoxicated, police said.

Hostiguin's blood alcohol content was later learned to be 0.162 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, according to police.

Police also said Hostiguin's vehicle matched the one that hit Gansberg.

Gansberg was a student at Western Michigan University.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," said her father Keith Gansberg. "And it was all taken away by this one incident."

"We were there for her first heartbeat, and we were there for the last," said mother Michele Gansberg.

Her parents raced to her bedside in Kalamazoo after the crash.

"I just wanted to get in be with my baby," Michele said "I just laid with her and held my baby."

Doctors told them the crash had caused traumatic brain injuries.

"We only had a few hours with her before we lost her completely," Keith said.

Gansberg was a fine arts major in the honors program at Western Michigan. She was set to graduate and travel the world.

"She was so beautiful. She had the most phenomenal smile. She had such beautiful eyes," her father said. "I will miss her so badly, and our lives are changed forever. I'll never be the same without her."

Gansberg graduated from Lisle High School in 2019. The district released a statement that said, in part, "Kaylee was a vibrant part of our school community from elementary through high school. Those who had the privilege of meeting Kaylee know the impact she had on those around her."