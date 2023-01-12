Recent college grad goes from selling candles online to opening 1st brick and mortar store

Alexis Davis launched her successful online candle business while in college, and now Lit by Lexi has its 1st brick and mortar store in Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alexis Davis got a hug from her mother moments before opening her first brick and mortar candle store.

"It's not common to be a young black woman in an entrepreneur space and you're doing well. It's hard," Lit by Lex owner Alexis Davis said.

Motivated by a desire to clear the air around her, the then Florida A &M University student began making candles in 2019.

For the past two years, she's been selling candles online and at farmers markets while completing her studies.

Now, the recent college grad is taking her company, Lit by Lex, to the next level with a store in the Logan Square neighborhood.

"As soon as I cut that ribbon it felt like my visions and my manifestations is real you can do anything," Davis said.

Her parents stood proudly by her side at the ribbon cutting ceremony

"Alexis's father and I have been so proud of her. We have always been so supportive of her. We always tried to give her the tools that she's needed to do the things that she desired to do," her mother Tonya Davis said.

Each candle has its own unique scent and a music playlist connected to a QR code.

"We got cozy scents, warm scents, earth scents. I just wanted to make sure everyone has a little something that they like," Davis said.

For Davis, it all goes back to self-care and self-love.

Through candles Davis encourages people to never dim their light.

"I want people to recognize that you should be comfortable in however you dress, however you feel and however you show up in this world," Davis said.