IN Gov. Holcomb announces $111M going toward improving literacy development

Recent IREAD test results show that reading levels among Indiana's younger students are at about an 82% pass rate.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children's reading proficiency, a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state's young students.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that the state will allocate $111 million in total funding toward this goal, more than half of which is coming from Lilly Endowment, an Indianapolis-based philanthropy that donates to religious, educational and other causes.

It will contribute up to $60 million to the initiative.

The state wants to raise that figure to at least 95%. The rates are significantly lower among students of color.