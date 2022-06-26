deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while leaving car in Little Italy, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the city's Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago man charged in Bolingbrook shooting; 3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse, police say

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shotman killedchicago police department
DEADLY SHOOTING
15 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech facility; Fernwood man charged: police
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech facility; Fernwood man charged: police
Thousands gather at Trump rally in Mendon to see the former president
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Teen arrested after high-speed chase, threatens to kill cops: police
Cop seeking GOP nomination allegedly punches RI state senate candidate
Boy, 4, killed, 3 kids critically hurt in NW Side fire, police say
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Show More
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
DePaul University program aims to develop more lawyers of color
Online auction scams: Don't be swindled on bids for big-ticket items
15 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
More TOP STORIES News