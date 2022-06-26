Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while leaving car in Little Italy, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the city's Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.
The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
