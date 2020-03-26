Rosy's Bakery takes its own twist on a concha called conchavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosy's Bakery in Little Village has got one item on the menu that's got people talking and ordering treats by the dozen, they call it Concha-virus."We wanted to turn a negative into a positive one by creating my very own conchavirus," said Eddie Vazquez, executive pastry chef and owner at Rosy's Bakery.A concha is a sweet roll with a sugar crust on top. Usually, the sweet breads are one plain color. To cheer people up, Vazquez has decided to decorate the conchas with bright colors.It all started with a friend challenging Vazquez to make his own conchavirus, a challenge bakers in Mexico have already taken on.He then posted his work on Facebook and it took off."It went viral and now people are placing their orders by the dozen," said Vazquez.His intention is to make someone smile.