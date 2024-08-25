Man charged with stealing laptops from Cook County State's Attorney's Office

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged in the thefts last month of laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases from the Cook County state's attorney's offices at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft after detectives identified him on surveillance video allegedly wheeling a cart out of the main lobby of the courthouse on the night of July 22.

The break-in was discovered the next morning when three laptops, a lunch box and a secretary's sweatshirt with a Cook County State's Attorney's Office emblem on it were missing, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office and sources.

To enter prosecutors' offices, a person would typically need to be buzzed inside by a receptionist stationed outside. A source with knowledge of the situation said the burglar is believed to have stacked several chairs together to keep the buzzer button pressed while he opened the door.

Ocampo was arrested Aug. 14 on unrelated charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and attempted criminal sexual assault.

He met with detectives almost a week later and admitted to taking laptops and other items from the building, according to the sheriff's office.

Ocampo is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)