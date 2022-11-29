Chicago shooting: Man found shot in face, killed in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Little Village.

The man, 30, was found on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 30th Street with a gunshot wound to the face about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)