Little Village hit-and-run crash leaves man in critical condition; he later died, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He later died.

The man, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, was crossing the street about 8:35 p.m. in the 4100-block of West 31st Street when he was struck by a white SUV, Chicago police said.

The SUV drove off east on 31st Street, and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating.

The man had not yet been identified early Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
