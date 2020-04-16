community journalist

'There's a bad taste in the air,' says Little Village resident post smokestack demolition with petition underway

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Little Village residents are still feeling the brunt of the dust cloud that roamed through their community after a smokestack from the Old Crawford Coal plant was demolished on Saturday.

Little Village resident, Guadalupe Reyes, was in the thick of the cloud dust. She only lives two blocks from the site.

" Its effected my mom and my daughter. My daughter is asthmatic and my mom is a colon cancer patient, it went to her lungs. So any little dust you know, affects her," said Reyes.

Reyes said her biggest concern is air quality, sharing that she and her daughter woke up with a taste of chalk in their mouths.

Local Leaders have delivered on their promise of face masks for the residents who live near the site. But there may not be enough to go around.

"They are only receiving two to three masks. These are also multi-unit homes so we have more than five people living in these building," said Edith Tovar, organizer at Little Village Environmental Justice Organization.

On Sunday, the group started a petition demanding quality protective masks for everyone effected, safe cleaning guidelines of dust that crept into homes, and all demolition activities to be suspended across Chicago until an investigation is conducted.

The petition also demands the owner of the site, Hilco Redevelopment Partners, pay for air quality testing, any damage to homes and any harm to residents.

On Tuesday, Hilco responded to the incident saying, "We acknowledge and apologize for the anxiety and fear caused this past weekend," adding, " We are cooperating with the city of Chicago and all appropriate agencies as they conduct a full review of the events on April 11th."

They also stated they would have company personnel knock on door to door to offer cleaning remedial services, free of charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagecommunity journalistair qualitydemolition
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Bellaru Catering helping feed vulnerable neighbors
How to keep your pet busy during Coronavirus outbreak
Northside pantry, restaurants provide free meals to neighbors in need
Artists collaborate to create COVID-19 coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News