CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in his 80s has died after being injured in a hit-and-run in the city's Little Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said,
Police said the man was struck just after 3 p.m. in the 3200-block of West 26th Street.
RELATED: Hit-and-run leaves Chicago father in medically induced coma; $5K reward offered
The elderly man was transported to Mt. Siani Hospital. Wednesday morning, the Cook COunty Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he died. .
Police did not release any information about the vehicle that hit the man.
RELATED: South Loop hit-and-run critically injures woman, 61; Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help
No one is in custody and the Major Accidents Division is investigating.
Little Village hit-and-run: Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More