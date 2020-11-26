$2K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run

Eliseo Mendoza was struck Tuesday near 26th and Sawyer in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, just a few blocks from his home.
Mendoza had seven daughters and on Thursday, one of them said the family hadn't planned to be together this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic but are now trying to support each other through the tragedy.
Chicago Police say Mendoza was hit by a gray GMC SUV.