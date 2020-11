$2K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run

EMBED >More News Videos A Little Village family lost a member who was a father, grandfather, great grandfather after being killed by a car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community activist is offering a $2,000 reward for information in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 86-year-old man Eliseo Mendoza was struck Tuesday near 26th and Sawyer in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, just a few blocks from his home.Mendoza had seven daughters and on Thursday, one of them said the family hadn't planned to be together this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic but are now trying to support each other through the tragedy.Chicago Police say Mendoza was hit by a gray GMC SUV.