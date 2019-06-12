Little Village shooting sparks demands for change from parents to protect children from violence

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents and residents in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood are demanding changes to protect their children the day after three teenage boys were shot.

The parents and grandparents who gathered Wednesday afternoon said their kids are scared to walk to school for fear of being shot. They want help in making the neighborhood safer.

The three teenagers shot Tuesday were on their way home from Eli Whitney Middle School. A gunman opened fire at a group of teens and struck three. Witnesses said they heard three shots. The victims are all expected to recover but parents said it's unacceptable.

Newly-elected Alderman Michael Rodriguez was in a meeting with anti-violence activists when they got word of the shooting. He said this is exactly the kind of crime they are focused on trying to stop.

A police investigation into Tuesday's shooting is ongoing.
