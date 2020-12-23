police shooting

COPA releases video of deadly Chicago police shooting in Little Village

Saul Zaragoza charged in connection with incident
CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability Tuesday released videos that show an officer fatally shooting an apparent armed man in Little Village in October.

Marc Nevarez, 25, was shot near 26th and Ridgeway on Oct. 23 after he and Saul Zaragoza were involved in a shooting that left a graze wound to a man's head a few blocks away, prosecutors said.

COPA, the agency that investigates the use of force by Chicago police officers, released videos that capture the shooting and aftermath.

About 12:30 p.m., Ogden District officers went to the area after a ShotSpotter detected gunfire, police previously said.

In one video, Nevarez can be seen running from the driver's seat of a Ford Focus that crashed into a pole in an alley near 26th and Ridgeway. A responding officer pulled his SUV behind the Focus as Navarez, who can be seen holding a gun in his right hand, gets out.

Navarez runs away from the officer for a few seconds before the officer fires several shots, striking Nevarez several times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zaragoza, who was also in the Focus, was arrested by officers as the tried to get out of the back seat of the car, prosecutors said. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon.

The video can be found on COPA's website.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

