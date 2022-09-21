Chicago shooting: 18-year-old shot, killed in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating, according to police.

Further details haven't been released.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)