Sources: Police shoot suspect after car rams US Capitol barricade; 2 officers injured | LIVE

WASHINGTON -- A suspect was shot at the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon after ramming a vehicle into a barricade and exiting the vehicle with a weapon, officials said.

Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

After reports that someone hit two U.S. Capitol Police officers with a car, Capitol Police opened fire at the north barricade of the Capitol complex, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.



The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a tweet shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET they are "responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point ... for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."



A suspect is in custody, the police said in the tweet, and both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. The nature of the injuries to officers is unclear.

This comes as the Washington, D.C., region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite



Officials investigating to determine if the incident was intentional. An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
