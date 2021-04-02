Sources: Police shoot suspect after car rams US Capitol barricade; 2 officers injured | LIVE

Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a tweet shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET they are "responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point ... for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
A suspect is in custody, the police said in the tweet, and both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. The nature of the injuries to officers is unclear.
This comes as the Washington, D.C., region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.
Officials investigating to determine if the incident was intentional. An investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.