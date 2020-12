3-11 Alarm and Level 1 Hazmat at 4425 W. 16th. Commercial building with no transports or injuries thus far. Companies are working (4-1-10). pic.twitter.com/8pCzHhkETQ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire in a West Side warehouse Thursday morning.The 3-11 fire broke out in a warehouse at 4425 W. 16th. Street. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as huge flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the warehouse.There is also a Level 1 Hazmat response to the fire. No injuries have been reported.