LIVE: Closing arguments in trial of Shomari Legghette, accused of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments began Friday in the trial of Shomari Legghette, who is accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer at the Thompson Center in 2018.

Legghette did not testify in court Thursday. His lawyer has claimed that Legghette didn't know Bauer was a police officer and shot him in self-defense.

Instead, jurors only heard from Legghette's longtime friend, Marcus Perkins.

RELATED: Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
EMBED More News Videos

Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team have received a letter from Shomari Legghette, who is in jail on charges that he shot and killed a high ranking Chicago police official.



He told the court that Legghette, a former Dunbar high school basketball star frequently wore body armor when he left the house, as he was on the day he is accused of shooting commander Bauer.

Leghette's attorney said Legghette wore body armor because the admitted drug dealer was in a dangerous line of work and needed protection.

RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center

Jurors will not get to hear that explanation from Legghette himself.

Prosecutors presented witnesses who said Bauer was wearing his uniform and badge.

RELATED: Trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer begins; Legghette claims self-defense

Judge Erica Reddick denied a defense motion asking for a directed verdict of not guilty, and said that there is ample evidence for a jury to decide the fate of Legghette.

The judge says she expects the case to go to the jury Friday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice officer killedtrialmurderchicago shootingfatal shootingpolice officerchicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot, Grubhub CEO speak on economic relief in food industry amid outbreak
Archdiocese closes all schools indefinitely starting Monday; St. Margaret of Scotland School student tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus Chicago: Here's what to know
Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Experts warn COVID-19 phishing scams pose as CDC, schools
Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split
Show More
Viewers step in to pay for Grayslake teen's hearing aids
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Friday
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News