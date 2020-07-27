Chicago police announce new citywide teams: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department will make an announcement on new citywide teams Monday.

CPD Superintendent David Brown will make an announcement on the deployment at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: 51 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence

The announcement comes on the heels of another violent weekend, with a total of 51 people shot and three people killed.

The previous weekend, a total of 63 people were shot, 12 fatally.
