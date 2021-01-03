Pastor dead, several injured in east Texas church shooting

Authorities had been using dogs and drones to search for the man late Saturday in woods near Winona following a car chase, and the pastor of the nearby Starrville Methodist Church discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday morning, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at a news conference.
Smith said he did not know why the man was initially being pursued but that the license plates on his vehicle were "fictitious."
The pastor opened a bathroom door inside the Starrville Methodist Church and found a man hiding in there, according to Sheriff Smith. The pastor was armed and drew his weapon, but the suspect was able to take the gun and shoot the pastor, Smith told KLTV.
Smith said one other person was shot and someone else was injured in a fall.
The man then stole the pastor's vehicle and fled east before being arrested by deputies in nearby Harrison County, Smith said. He was taken into custody nearly 50 miles away from the church following a chase of over 120 miles per hour on an interstate.
He said the man was treated at a hospital in Tyler, Texas, Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds to his hand, but that it's unclear when he was shot.
Smith declined to identify the pastor, the other people injured or the suspect. The sheriff said the shooting suspect will likely face a capital murder charge.
The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m., and there were no services going on at that time, said Sgt. Larry Christian, of the sheriff's office. Smith said the pastor, his wife and two other people were in the church at the time.
The man appears to have taken shelter in the church out of convenience and there's nothing to indicate the shooting was motivated by religious animus, the sheriff said.
"This is not a church-related, religion-related offense," said Smith.
The shooting suspect had a church bank bag when he was confronted by the pastor, according to Smith.
Winona is a small town about 100 miles east of Dallas. Starrville Methodist Church was built in 1853, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Sunday about the shooting.
"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy," Abbott said. "I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting."
Representatives of Starrville Methodist could not be immediately reached for comment.
The shooting came a little more than a year after a gunman opened fire at a church near Fort Worth, killing two people before he was fatally shot by a congregant.
Texas officials hailed the congregant's quick action, saying it prevented further killing and showed the effectiveness of the state's permissive gun laws, including a 2019 measure that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship.
That law was passed in response to the 2017 massacre at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where a man fatally shot more than two dozen people at a Sunday service before taking his own life.
Since then, a cottage industry has sprung up in Texas and other states to train and arm civilians to protect their churches using the techniques and equipment of law enforcement.
The Associated Press and KLTV contributed to this report.