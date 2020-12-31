Harvey house fire spreads to 2nd home as crews work to contain blaze | Watch live

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire that has spread to a neighboring home in south suburban Harvey Thursday afternoon.

Crews remain on the scene near 158th and Lexington. The home where the fire began has been completely destroyed.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries. It's not clear how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Snow, ice, rain storm will bring messy start to 2021
Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Show More
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
Chicago urges residents to celebrate New Year's Eve safely
Indiana AG says no charges recommended in fetal remains case
Carjackings more than double in 2020
Online dating tips for the new year
More TOP STORIES News