HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire that has spread to a neighboring home in south suburban Harvey Thursday afternoon.
Crews remain on the scene near 158th and Lexington. The home where the fire began has been completely destroyed.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries. It's not clear how the fire started.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Harvey house fire spreads to 2nd home as crews work to contain blaze | Watch live
