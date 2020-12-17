chicago police department

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after body cam video shows police raid wrong house | WATCH LIVE

Chicago aldermen call for hearings on case
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is apologizing to a woman whose home was wrongly raided by Chicago police, following the release of bodycam video of the incident.

Chicago police said officers were executing a search warrant on what turned out to be an innocent woman's home in February 2019.

"This was so terrifying for me that two years later I'm still dealing with it," Anjanette Young said.

"You won't let me call nobody," she can be heard saying on the bodycam video. "You won't let me put clothes on. You've got the wrong place. There is nobody here by that name. You have the wrong information."

Young was made to stand unclothed in front of officers for more than 40 minutes while a search of her home took place.

"Making me stand in front of them naked. Putting handcuffs in front of me while I was naked. No one should have to experience that," she said.

Young stood with her attorney in front of Chicago police headquarters, calling out the officers who burst into her home.

"They didn't serve me. They didn't protect me. They didn't care about me," she said.

Young's attorney said the city tried to block his client from obtaining the bodycam video.

"The reason they say they denied the FOIA request is because there was an ongoing investigation," said Keenan Saulter, Young's attorney. "This isn't about a protective order. This is about a cover-up."

Mayor Lightfoot said Wednesday she had no idea the graphic police body camera video existed until it surfaced in the media earlier this week. After trying to distance herself from they city's attempt to block the video, Mayor Lightfoot apologized.

"I have been unsparing in my comments to all involved in this colossal mess. Ms. Young's dignity was taken from her and that's inexcusable," Lightfoot said. "I am sorry. What you experienced should never have happened, period."

Several alderman on Chicago's City Council are calling for full hearings.

"If we are for the safety and wellbeing of Black women, if we are for justice, if we are for accountability, we need to make sure that information is out," 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez said.

The mayor has ordered a full release of all bodycam video from that night, and is asking for state lawmakers to look into the laws which govern bodycam video.

Young's lawyer said in the coming days they will be filing suit against both the city and the Chicago Police Department.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it has been investigating the incident for about a year.
