Rockton Chemtool fire: Hotspots remain with evacuation order still in effect

The chemical plant went up in flames Monday morning. Chopper 7HD flew over that spot Wednesday morning and a few hot spots were still visible.
"Things may flare up," Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said. "But we want to ensure the public that it is under control."
Tuesday, fire crews poured a special foam on the ruined structure. Earlier, crews dug tranche, south and west of the Chemtool plant to prevent contaminated runoff from entering the nearby Rock River, a critical source of water
To be safe, the one-mile evacuation order was extended for another night. Anyone within 3 miles of the fire is advised to wear a mask to protect themselves.
Chemtool, which produces industrial lubricants, says all of its 70 employees were able to evacuate without injury.
Tuesday morning, Bill Snyder, vice president of operations at Lubrizol, Chemtool's parent company, issued an apology and said they're here to support the community and do the right thing.
"It's obviously a very severe impact and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated whose property and other things may have been impacted by the fire," Snyder said.
The company said all of the employees will continue to get full pay and benefits.