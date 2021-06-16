explosion

Rockton Chemtool fire: Hotspots remain with evacuation order still in effect

Mandatory evacuation within 1-mile radius, advisory to wear masks for anyone outside within 3 miles, officials say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WATCH LIVE: Update on Rockton Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockton fire officials say they now have the upper hand on the massive fire at the Chemtool chemical plant.

The chemical plant went up in flames Monday morning. Chopper 7HD flew over that spot Wednesday morning and a few hot spots were still visible.

"Things may flare up," Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said. "But we want to ensure the public that it is under control."

A fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, illinois continues to burn for a second day.



Tuesday, fire crews poured a special foam on the ruined structure. Earlier, crews dug tranche, south and west of the Chemtool plant to prevent contaminated runoff from entering the nearby Rock River, a critical source of water

RELATED: Rockton chemical plant had recent, unannounced federal inspection

To be safe, the one-mile evacuation order was extended for another night. Anyone within 3 miles of the fire is advised to wear a mask to protect themselves.

Chemtool, which produces industrial lubricants, says all of its 70 employees were able to evacuate without injury.

Tuesday morning, Bill Snyder, vice president of operations at Lubrizol, Chemtool's parent company, issued an apology and said they're here to support the community and do the right thing.

How weather impacts toxic smoke from Rockton chemical plant fire


Meteorologist Greg Dutra explains how the weather will affect the toxic smoke in the air as the Chemtool chemical plant continues to burn.



"It's obviously a very severe impact and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated whose property and other things may have been impacted by the fire," Snyder said.

The company said all of the employees will continue to get full pay and benefits.
