WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.Convicted felon Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder.Commander Bauer was killed on February 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.Legghette wrote a letter to the I-Team in September of 2018 while in jail.He claimed the case against him is a "fabricated story" and that he "committed no crime," writing in the letter that Commander Bauer was killed by friendly fire from police.Authorities said there is no evidence of that. Legghette is expected to take the stand and claim self-defense.