Man, 19, charged with murder in death of Little Village nurse Frank Aguilar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man is charged with the murder of a nurse killed in a drive-by-shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in November.Armando Lopez, 19, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Frank Aguilar.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the Little Village community "stepped up in a big way" to secure the charges.Lopez had previously been charged with fleeing and eluding police in connection to a 15-mile police chase on November 15 that ended around 11:47 p.m. in the 7500-block of South Perry AvenueProsecutors allege Lopez drove through three stop signs and went onto the expressway traveling at 100 miles per hour before crashing into three parked cars.Lopez and his passenger were taken into custody for questioning. The passenger was released without any charges.Police said Lopez was the driver of the vehicle and they are still searching for the shooter. Police believe that Lopez and the shooter went after Aguilar thinking he was someone else.On Nov. 12, Aguilar was in Little Village to visit his family and do laundry. He was carrying a laundry basket in the 3700-block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, police said.Aguilar's family tells ABC7 that police were able to gather several videos from the neighborhood and were able to trace the vehicle used in the incident."We are also glad and would like to say thanks to the police in the 10th District police department as well as the detectives on the case that they have done a great job in identifying and retrieving all the evidence to put charges against Armando Lopez," said Joshua Alcazar, the victim's uncle.Lopez is due in court Thursday. Chicago police will be holding a news conference in the morning to go over the details of the new charges.