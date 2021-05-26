LIVE: Multiple injuries in 'active scene' shooting in San Jose, Calif., officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are responding to an "active scene" shooting in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the VTA rail yard, where light rail cars are stored.

Multiple people have been injured, VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress told KGO. She wasn't able to confirm the number of those shot or the extent of their injuries.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting "left several people being treated," but also didn't elaborate.

San Jose Police Department tweeted the "shooter is down."



The VTA building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in, Childress said.

"We ask for people's prayers," Childress said.

Police asked that "everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation."

The incident started at 6:50 a.m. PT. A witness told our sister station KGO they heard gunshots.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are planning to hold a briefing. We'll be streaming the press conference live.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
