BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: 5 shot at Southern California high school
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
WATCH LIVE: Shooting reported at GoLo gas station in Lansing
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a gas station in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning.
Chopper7 was over the scene at the GoLo gas station in the 18500-block of South Torrence Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.
WATCH: Chopper7 over reported shooting at Lansing gas station
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5697067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Police investigate reported shooting at a GoLo gas station in south suburban Lansing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lansing
shooting
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 5 shot at Southern California high school
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
CPS opens applications for academic school program expansion
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Show More
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground: Video
Navy warship to be named after late Indiana Sen. Lugar
2 CPD officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
More TOP STORIES News