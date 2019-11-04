WATCH LIVE: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and other command staff will speak about the CPD's proposed 2020 budget at a City Hall meeting Monday morning.Johnson will speak at the City Council Committee on Budget and Government Operations. The meeting is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered an address on her proposed 2020 budget, which includes $2.7 billion for public safety.