shooting

'We just heard screaming:' 1 killed, 5 injured including child in Tulare shooting, police searching for shooter

TULARE, Calif. -- Tulare Police say a 23-year-old man was killed and five others, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 50-60 people were gathered for a celebration of life outside an apartment complex near W. Tulare Avenue and I Street, across from a skate park, when shots rang out.



A single shooter walked up while the group was in the driveway and fired multiple rounds into the gathering, said Tulare Police Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa.

Six people - three men, two women and a 7-year-old girl - were struck by the gunfire.

EMBED More News Videos

An ABC30 insider share video of officers swarming the area outside an apartment complex where the shooting occurred.



One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, has died. The child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive.

Three of the other four adults injured are being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and Tulare Adventist Health. Police say they are also expected to be OK.

The fourth adult victim, a woman, was grazed by a bullet and refused to go to the hospital, police say.

EMBED More News Videos

Tulare Police Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa provides an update on the shooting that occurred during a celebration of life in Tulare.



Action News spoke to the relative of one of the victims who described the terrifying scene.

"We were all dancing, listening to music and drinking and the only thing I remember is hearing one shot, and then after that we heard like 10 rounds," the witness said. "Then everyone dropped to the floor and then we just heard screaming. Then after that everyone ran inside."



Tulare police have not released any suspect information at this time. Authorities say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but they believe is may have been gang-related.

Roads in the area will be blocked for hours as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vasquez at 559-685-2300 or Sgt. Richard Payne at 559-685-2300 x 4265.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularecrimetulareshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Milwaukee PD rules out race as motivation in Molson Coors shooting
Witness awarded for helping investigators in CTA Blue Line shooting: CPD
Man shot to death during Roseland basketball game: CPD
Man shot by police in Little Village charged with attempted murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ill.
Art Van closing all stores, liquidation sales begin Friday
How to make hand sanitizer
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
Man charged in fatal West Town bar stabbing held without bail: judge
Glencoe worker exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
Milwaukee PD rules out race as motivation in Molson Coors shooting
Show More
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to updated indictment
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Witness awarded for helping investigators in CTA Blue Line shooting: CPD
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
COVID-19 fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide
More TOP STORIES News