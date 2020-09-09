US Attorney General William Barr gives Operation Legend update in Chicago | WATCH LIVE

Since the program launched in July, Attorney General Barr said more than 500 people have been arrested and 124 people have been charged with federal crimes.
Operation Legend has deployed 1,000 federal agents to nine cities, including 400 to Chicago.
In the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, Barr said murders dropped by 50 percent over the previous five weeks.
"The bottom line is Operation Legend has played a critical role in cutting Chicago's murder rate roughly in half since before the operation," Barr said.
The Department of Justice operation involves federal agents conducting large scale, counter-gang investigations involving confidential informants, covert aerial surveillance and dangerous street work, according to officials.