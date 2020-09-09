US Attorney General William Barr gives Operation Legend update in Chicago | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Attorney General William Barr said Operation Legend has resulted in hundreds of arrests in Chicago as he gave an update on the federal crime-fighting initiative Wednesday morning.

Since the program launched in July, Attorney General Barr said more than 500 people have been arrested and 124 people have been charged with federal crimes.

EMBED More News Videos

US Attorney General William Barr gives an update on Operation Legend in Chicago.



Operation Legend has deployed 1,000 federal agents to nine cities, including 400 to Chicago.

RELATED: Operation Legend Chicago targets ex-cons with guns
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team has uncovered new details on "Operation Legend," the federal initiative to turn the tide of gun violence on the streets of Chicago.



In the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, Barr said murders dropped by 50 percent over the previous five weeks.

"The bottom line is Operation Legend has played a critical role in cutting Chicago's murder rate roughly in half since before the operation," Barr said.

RELATED: Operation Legend Chicago targets ex-cons with guns
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team has uncovered new details on "Operation Legend," the federal initiative to turn the tide of gun violence on the streets of Chicago.



The Department of Justice operation involves federal agents conducting large scale, counter-gang investigations involving confidential informants, covert aerial surveillance and dangerous street work, according to officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopdonald trumparrestdepartment of justicechicago crimeu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after patient reports side effects
Students rally in Wheaton to get back inside the classroom
DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
U.S. reducing number of troops in Iraq to 3,000
CPD issues alert about armed robberies on Near North Side
Show More
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Morton Arboretum Illumination exhibit re-imagined as drive-through experience
Police release image of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
FBI warns of possible spike in cyber crimes targeting kids
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
More TOP STORIES News