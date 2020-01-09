sex trafficking

Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for national sex trafficking operation

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man will serve 10 years in federal prison for trafficking young men and women for sex in Chicago and other parts of the country.

Timothy Dorsey, 52, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of transporting an individual in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, according to the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of Illinois. His prison sentence was handed down Tuesday.

Dorsey sold the victims for sex by posting online ads that offered erotic massages, with code words sneaked in to imply that sex acts would be included, prosecutors said. He sent the victims to states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada and Texas.

After the victims completed the act, Dorsey collected at least half the money, threatening to hurt or kill anyone who left his operation, prosecutors said.

Additionally, Dorsey demanded that one of his workers murder a man who had left him, prosecutors said. The man was shot multiple times outside a motel in northwest suburban Schiller Park, and the shooter was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

"Timothy Dorsey recruited young men and women who were struggling with emotional and substance abuse issues into his national prostitution operation," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jared C. Jodrey and Maureen E. Merin said. "He preyed on young people with troubled family situations, mental health and drug abuse issues, and he emotionally and physically abused them while they were involved in his organization."

