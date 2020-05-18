Brother, sister create virtual spelling bee to replace Scripps competition canceled due to pandemic

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- How do you spell I-N-N-O-V-A-T-I-O-N?

Shourav and Shobha Dasari grew up with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and now they're keeping the tradition alive during a pandemic.

The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Dasari family is using their company to give spellers the chance to still compete.

The siblings are hosting their own online spelling bee the same week the bee would have been held in person. More than 250 spellers have signed up so far, and there is a $2,500 prize for the winner.

If you would like to learn more about the contest visit spellpundit.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsspelling beescripps national spelling beemore in commonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods Chicago area streets, knocks out power at Willis Tower
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Actor Sean Penn, Mayor Lightfoot tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site
38 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Lake Co. Ind. restaurants reopen at half capacity
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 94K, over 4K deaths
Show More
'Major explosion and fire' reported at General Iron metal scrap yard on North Side
FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Brief showers Monday, highs in mid-60s
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News