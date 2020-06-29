be localish los angeles

10-year-old writes letter thanking his favorite restaurant for staying open during COVID-19

Like most restaurants, Cronies Sports Grill has had to limit their services to takeout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though there are no more football games and reunions over wings, 10-year-old Jacob Lamb wanted to let the restaurant know how thankful he was that they're still open with a letter.

"I'm really thankful that they're still open during the coronavirus and they have football here. They make my favorite food. They're nice to everyone and I really like this place," said Lamb.

Lamb's family has been coming to Cronies since before he was born, and when the co-owner found this letter he was amazed.

"To be able to write a letter so meaningful and to really show his true feelings at 10 years old of some place that makes him feel safe and some place that makes him feel loved..." said Cronies' co-owner Lyle Camarillo. "We do that for many people and believe it or not they do it for us."

Like many businesses, Cronies has had to lay off some of their employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The co-owner said this letter was just what they needed to lift their spirits.

"This letter showed what people can do...things that are bad in your life, when you get one letter can brighten your day," said Camarillo.

Despite the difficult time, Cronies wants to let their customers know that they miss them, and encourage them to continue getting take-out.
