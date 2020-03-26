100-Year-Old Leap Day Baby Celebrates "25th Birthday"

Only a quarter of the last 100 years have been Leap Years.

Angie Crognale celebrated her 25th birthday by taking us back to 1920, when she was born on that fated day marked February 29th.


She is originally from Port Norris, New Jersey, as the child of Italian immigrants.

Angie volunteered as the clerk at the in-house convenience store, she only retired from her post seven months ago. She was even recognized by former President George W. Bush for her volunteerism.


Now, she enjoys relaxing, playing bingo, and eating with friends in her remarkable old age.
