localish

102-year-old grandma joins first grade virtual gym class

AJO, Ariz. -- This granda joined her great-grandson's first-grade gym class from home, and it's putting all of us in a good mood including Angela Groch her granddaughter-in-law.

Angela recorded the footage and was delighted by her grandmother-in-law's youthful energy. Groch told Storyful her grandmother-in-law, Julia Fulkerson, is 102-and-a-half and has lived in Ajo, Arizona her entire life.

Angela also remarks that she, her husband, and Julia are all vaccinated against COVID. So we took the opportunity to spend some quality time with great-grandma, Groch said. We were going to introduce her to Brodys class but she beat us to it and walked up during PE and just joined in!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grandmotherall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
LOCALISH
Chasing the American dream: One coach's track to an inspiring life
You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all 16+ in April, sources say
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
WI assembly passes Rush Limbaugh resolution
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Show More
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
DUI suspected in East Garfield Park ambulance crash: CPD
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
$30M Chicago esports stadium being considered for Near South Side
More TOP STORIES News