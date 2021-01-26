localish

102-year-old Anita Harris shares the secret to her longevity

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicagoan has turned 102 years old, she said her secret is kindness!

Anita Harris has turned 102-years-old and she said her secret to a happy life is being kind to others.

The Chicagoan was born in 1919, a year after the Spanish Flu hit.

She celebrated with loved ones and even got a letter from her alderman.

"It feels wonderful. I really don't feel 100, I feel like a young lady," said Harris.

Harris worked for many years at the Department of Welfare and then worked for the Board of Education for 17 years.

She said she's most proud of her family.
