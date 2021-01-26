localish

102-year-old Anita Harris shares the secret to her longevity

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicagoan has turned 102 years old, she said her secret is kindness!

Anita Harris has turned 102-years-old and she said her secret to a happy life is being kind to others.

The Chicagoan was born in 1919, a year after the Spanish Flu hit.

She celebrated with loved ones and even got a letter from her alderman.

"It feels wonderful. I really don't feel 100, I feel like a young lady," said Harris.

Harris worked for many years at the Department of Welfare and then worked for the Board of Education for 17 years.

She said she's most proud of her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopelderly womanchoose kindnessbirthdayact of kindness100 yearsacts of kindnessall goodlocalishwlsbe kind
LOCALISH
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU threatens strike, urges members to work remotely Wednesday
IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths
IL residents frustrated with COVID vaccine rollout
Woman shot in head in Humboldt Park double shooting
Restaurants reopen for indoor dining in Regions 8, 9
Biggest storm of season dumps heavy, wet snow on Chicago
COVID variants more contagious, experts say
Show More
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
'Big Sky' returns to ABC Tuesday night
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy, lingering lake effect snow
More TOP STORIES News