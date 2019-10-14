18-Year-Old Couch Drummer Goes Viral

Meet Trinity Robinson.

The 18-year-old Chicago drummer has garnered the attention of Anderson .Paak and Missy Elliot by just drumming on her couch. She's become famous on the internet for using couch cushions and a toy lawn mower to show off her percussion skills.

But now Robinson has a full drum kit, thanks to Anderson .Paak.

Robinson first posted her drumming to Michael Jackson's "Chicago" on social media, which caught the attention of Anderson .Paak.

.Paak, a rapper and drummer from Oxnard, California, loved Robinson so much, he gifted her the kit.

"I never thought a Chicago girl just beating on household items would get such notoriety," Robinson said. "It felt amazing."
