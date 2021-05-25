3-D murals take you around the world

The International Management District commissioned well-known artist Armando Castelan to create 22 3-D globe murals.
Each one is painted on a two-ton concrete globe in the area. The district worked with Alief ISD to find countries and communities represented in the schools, and Castelan created dozens of murals including India, Vietnam, the Middle East and Texas.
Castelan said, When people see these globes, I hope they see first of all theyre in an area that supports the arts, theyre in an area that supports diversity. And if theyve never been to an art gallery, now they have some artwork right there to enjoy.
You can see more of Castelans artwork on his website or Instagram.
And you can see a map of the globe locations on Houston Mural Map.