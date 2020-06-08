Meet the Keeton family, where mom and her 2 daughters celebrating huge live moments together

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We're just great together!"

The Keeton family from Pearland, Texas has always been tight-knit and when it comes to celebrating a huge moment in their lives, they'll be doing it together.

This spring JoyLynn Keeton is graduating from Robert Turner College and Career High School and Alvin Community College.

Big sister Jadean Keeton is graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in social work.

And mom Jasmine Keeton has earned her master's degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

See how each of them made it to the finish line together, supporting each other on the way.

Congratulations, ladies! We can't wait to see your future accomplishments!
