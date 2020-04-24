localish

3D Artist Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty

CHICAGO -- 3D artist Tyler Clark creates pieces highlighting important figures in the black community. Tyler's work is focused around women empowerment and self-love.

She highlights black women with the hope of inspiring young girls to appreciate black culture and see themselves in a positive light.

"I love the culture, I love our beauty, I love our accents, I love the melanin. I think there's so much I can capture with my paintbrush," Clark said.

The mixed media artist incorporates hair, fabric and jewelry into her pieces for a 3D effect.

"We have different skin complections, different hair textures and there's an endless possibility of different combinations and permutations of what my art could look like when it pertains to black women," Clark explained.

Her work is displayed at Essence magazine's headquarters, Common's Art in Motion school on Chicago's South Side, and she even created a piece for Chance the Rapper's wedding.

Her next project? A tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier this year.

For more information, visit @inspirebytyler on Instagram!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartafrican americansstroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
This woman is sewing fabric masks and donating them to medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some non-essential businesses to take phone, online orders for pick-up, delivery beginning in May
Are Illinois counties providing property tax relief during the pandemic?
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Mayor Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency powers request to be taken up by City Council
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
Show More
Amtrak replaces Hiawatha trains with busses
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
WATCH LIVE: What to know about Indiana's 13,680 COVID-19 cases
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help
More TOP STORIES News