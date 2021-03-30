abc13 plus sugar land

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

EMBED <>More Videos

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landentrepreneurshipsmall businesssugar landabc13 plusktrklocalishabc13 plus sugar land
ABC13 PLUS SUGAR LAND
Meet Chef Rey, the chef to the stars!
This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old boy ID'd in fatal Little Village police-involved shooting
Cubs hosting fans for first time in 2 years for Opening Day
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
IL reports 3,526 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Good Samaritan helps rescue 7-month-old puppy hit by car
Cook County to release 22K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
'Quantum leap' in COVID cases puts Chicago reopening on hold
Show More
Mental health issues among toddlers, children dramatically increases amid pandemic: survey
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker still dangerous: prosecutor
Experts react to body cam footage of George Floyd arrest
Snow burst, cold temps snarl Chicago-area traffic
Wisconsin mask mandate struck down
More TOP STORIES News