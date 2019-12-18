50 Years with Frosty the Snowman

CHICAGO -- This holiday season marks 50 years since the Rankin Bass television special ran for the first time.

To celebrate, Goldschmidt is traveling across Chicago to share the "heart and warmth" the holiday special brings to people young and old.

"It has the back story for Frosty the Snowman that the song and the comic books and storybooks didn't have," Goldschmidt said. "Rankin/Bass brought personality to Frosty and Rudolph and all these characters."

But how did his character become so iconic?

"You have to go to the core of it and that's the writing by Romeo Mueller. He didn't have a writing style like today," Goldschmidt said. "This was written with a lot of heart and warmth and he had characters that didn't fit in and everyone can identify with that."

You can watch the iconic TV special on Freeform, December December 23rd and 24th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital
Committee passes ordinance that could delay recreational marijuana sales in Chicago
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
How to protect your packages from being stolen
Candy Land Pop-Up opens in Downtown Chicago
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Show More
Uptown tent city residents say city has targeted homeless for years
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library, police say
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Teen charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court; 2nd suspect on the run
More TOP STORIES News