localish

6-year-old Castro Valley-native Andy Soulard raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo

By Chris Bollini & Victoria Vallecorse
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- Six-year-old Castro Valley native Andy Soulard was heartbroken to hear that the Oakland Zoo may need to shut down permanently.

Her love for animals sparked a monthlong mission to raise money to save one of her favorite places.


She started off the fundraiser by donating the $5 she received from the Tooth Fairy. After that, the donations came pouring in. For donations over $25, Andy would send a handmade bracelet to the contributor.

Today, Andy has sent out over 800 bracelets and amassed over $223,000.


After struggling financially due to closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland Zoo has now been able to reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleycoronavirus californiacoronavirusall goodlocalishreopening californiakgooakland zoofacebookanimalsdonationsfeel goodfundraiser
LOCALISH
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
Plant-based comfort food.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
CPS announces all-remote learning to start year
Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper dead, friends say; 2 hurt
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Show More
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
Tens of thousands expected in small South Dakota town for biker rally despite COVID-19
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Streamwood man charged in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square
FBI serves search warrant at YouTuber Jake Paul's home
More TOP STORIES News