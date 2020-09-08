be localish los angeles

80-year-old bakery helps customers celebrate during the pandemic

After over 80 years in business, not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop Phoenix Bakery from serving up its famous sweets.

"We are famous for our strawberry cream cakes, our almond cookies and our sugar butterfly," said Phoenix Bakery CEO Kathy Chan Ceppi.

"Sweets for the sweet." That's the longstanding motto at Phoenix Bakery in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood.

"It was started by my mother and my father in 1938," said Ceppi.

A love for sweet treats runs in the family and for their customers too.

"We have a very loyal group of customers that are almost into their third generation here," said Ceppi.

But when the coronavirus started to become a threat, the Ceppis noticed a change in their community.

"We noticed during the Chinatown parade, there were not that many people along the entire route. And then in March, of course, we started getting all the cancellations for wedding cakes and big parties, and that's impacted our business quite a bit," said Ceppi.

The Ceppis said they've taken several steps to adjust to health guidelines, but note that not even a pandemic can stop people from celebrating.

"My parents started this in the 1930s because they knew that even in hard times people celebrated important events like birthdays, anniversaries, you know, and it holds true today," said Ceppi.

Phoenix Bakery
@phoenixbakery
213.628.4642
969 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcbite sizelocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
Community steps up to help keep arcade in business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing, police say
Surveillance images released of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
51 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS returns to virtual learning
Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends President Trump on 'The View'
Facebook will pay up to $120 to do this with your account
'Supernanny' to feature Elmwood Park family
Show More
School mural dedicated to murdered 12-year-old twin
Illinois reports 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Fatal Englewood street brawl sparked by Facebook feud
CEOs pledge safety for coronavirus vaccines
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's aftermath
More TOP STORIES News