localish

9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair

9-year-old Zoe Oli and her mom Evana are on a mission to empower young girls with their company Beautiful Curly Me.

It all started when Zoe came home at 6 years old and asked her mom why her hair wasn't straight and "pretty" like her classmates. The mother-daughter duo began researching but couldn't find any dolls that had braids and curls like Zoe's. Zoe asked Mom if they could make dolls that she and other girls like her could relate to, and Beautiful Curly Me was born. The company now has dolls, books, face masks, clothing, sleep caps, and hair accessories. Zoe has also written books and created activity sheets to go with the dolls.

She's balancing being the CEO of the company while still going to school. She hopes to inspire a new generation to feel comfortable no matter the skin they're in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodblack history monthblack owned businesslocalishwlstoyshairstyles
LOCALISH
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!
Every bike deserves a second chance
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS students to remain virtual 2 more days; no deal yet
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
New mobile museum will teach tolerance across Illinois
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Will, Kankakee counties enter Phase 4
Ada S. McKinley one of Black Chicago's unsung heroes, scholars say
Show More
Kinzinger: If focus on country over Trump splits GOP, that's fine
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Man, 90, dies in Sauganash house fire
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold
More TOP STORIES News