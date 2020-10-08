localish

Meet 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli, the "Miracle Man" who defeated COVID-19.

MEDIA -- Some are calling him the "Miracle Man, that's because 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli has defeated COVID-19.

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home," said his wife, Joan Carnaroli. "And that's all I care about."




The emotional homecoming started at Riddle Hospital in Delaware County. Joan rushed her husband to the hospital once he woke up with a fever.


But given their extreme precaution and self-quarantining, she thought it was only a urinary tract infection. After a long three weeks of uncertainty and loneliness, the loving couple has finally reunited.

Thanks to a courageous spirit and a team of talented nurses with Mainline Health, Enzo scored a figurative K.O. in his most recent frightening fight.
Related topics:
media boroughwpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
