Bassetts has been serving up scoops of ice cream for more than a century

Bassetts Ice Cream is America's oldest ice cream company. Founded in 1861, they are now in the sixth generation of their family-owned business.When Reading Terminal Market opened in 1892, Bassetts signed a lease and has been there ever since.They are the last remaining original merchant at the market.They have over 40 flavors and sell cones, cups, sundaes and shakes that rely on a high butterfat content - not egg yolks - for their famous creamy texture.The business has expanded into sales around the world and has no plans to thaw out anytime soon.Reading Terminal Market45 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-864-2771