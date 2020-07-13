localish

Bassetts has been serving up scoops of ice cream for more than a century

Bassetts Ice Cream is America's oldest ice cream company. Founded in 1861, they are now in the sixth generation of their family-owned business.

When Reading Terminal Market opened in 1892, Bassetts signed a lease and has been there ever since.

They are the last remaining original merchant at the market.

They have over 40 flavors and sell cones, cups, sundaes and shakes that rely on a high butterfat content - not egg yolks - for their famous creamy texture.

The business has expanded into sales around the world and has no plans to thaw out anytime soon.



Bassetts Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram
Reading Terminal Market
45 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-864-2771
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Restaurant offers weekly free meals to first responders
Dance therapy for people with Parkinson's and dementia
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Check out this outdoor theatre!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 883 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera -- LIVE
64 shot, 11 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Video released of people who pointed guns out of moving car, police say
2020 Chicago marathon canceled due to COVID-19, organizers say
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
Adorable 4-year-old has epic rant over COVID-19 lockdown
Show More
Doctor treks across America, raising awareness for healthcare safety
CPS sports camps allowed to resume under updated guidelines
More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits: Judge
Girl who drowned at Portage campground ID'd
More TOP STORIES News