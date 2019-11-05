A cheeseburger run started this man's mission to feed Philly's homeless

On this day in Philadelphia, just like any other, homeless people stand on the street. Philly native Ian McBride made it his mission to help.

For the last month, he has asked friends, family, and social media to help him raise money in order to purchase dozens of cheeseburgers to deliver across the city.


After an incredible outpouring of support, McBride was able to create essential care packages with socks and snacks to pair with every burger. It started as a simple way for McBride, a car salesman, to give back on his day off. Now, he's able to assemble goods for the local homeless every two weeks. With even more support, he hopes to turn this into a weekly effort and beyond.

Cheeseburgers For the Homeless
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahomelessall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
CPS released proposed make-up days, amended budget
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug
Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races
Show More
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
Female skydiving team pulls off record jump
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
More TOP STORIES News