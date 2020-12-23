A market where small businesses can thrive!

CEO Johnny Hackett is taking a vacant storefront and creating a space where the businesses can thrive during a low-point in America's economy. Aerial Sanders has been in the business industry for eight years and spends most of her days crafting items. She is finally seeing her dream realized thanks to a new endeavor. Sanders is one Black-owned small business owner jumping at the chance to be a part of the Black Friday Market pop-up shop that will be located at the corner of Hargett and Salisbury Streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant stripped of powers after arrest at Hammond casino
Cousin of escaped Lake County, IN prisoner charged with helping fugitive
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
COPA releases video of deadly Little Village CPD shooting
O'Hare buzzes with travelers despite COVID-19 pandemic
Man shot, killed by Joliet police after brandishing apparent handgun: officials
3rd marijuana dispensary opens in Naperville
Show More
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Potential jurors in George Floyd case asked if they support BLM
Tayshia and Zac talk 'Bachelorette' engagement, Christmas in NY
2 more Chicago parties busted for COVID-19 violations
Bachelorette Finale: Tayshia gets engaged!
More TOP STORIES News